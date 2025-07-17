The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this week.

Celtic have been linked with a former Parkhead ace as they continue to navigate their way through the summer transfer window. The Scottish champions will defend their crown once again next season and are putting together the strongest possible team to do so.

Recent news this week reports that the Hoops are in the picture to bring Odsonne Edouard back to the club as his time with Crystal Palace looks to be coming to an end.

Latest on Celtic pursuit of Odsonne Edouard

It was reported earlier this week that Celtic are monitoring Edouard’s situation ‘closely’, following Palace’s decision to list him on the market. The centre-forward spent last season on loan with Leicester City, who were eventually relegated from the Premier League.

Edouard has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park, meaning if Palace don’t finalise a sale this window, they risk losing him for free next year.

A new update on Celtic’s link with their former striker comes from TEAMtalk. The report claims that the Hoops are currently ‘in contact’ with Edouard’s agents, who could be available for a fee similar to the £15 million Celtic sold him for in 2021.

However, the Scottish champions are said to be ‘reluctant’ to pay such an amount up front and are instead considering a loan deal with a contract offer to come in the new year. This approach would suit Celtic but not Palace, who are looking to strike a cash deal now.

Edouard contributed 87 goals and 37 assists during his time at Celtic. He joined the club on a permanent deal in 2018 following a successful loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rangers defender ‘warned’ as exit deal drags

Rangers are currently eyeing up a move for former Chelsea defender Xavier Mbuyamba, who has reportedly rejected the offer to extend his contract with current club Volendam. The Dutch outfit have ‘opened the door’ to a summer sale, looking for €500,000 (£433k) for his signature.

Mbuyamba has been linked up as a potential replacement for Robin Propper, who is set to move back to former club Twente. Progress has stalled on his exit, though, and the player has been ‘warned’ that the club will not wait for him forever.

Propper is reportedly ‘stalling’ on his move back to Twente until he reaches an agreement over the remaining time left on his deal with Rangers. The club’s sports director Jan Streuer has urged him to tie up any loose ends and get on with the move.

Streuer has said that a ‘solution will need to found quickly’ following the £1.5 million agreement, via Record Sport.