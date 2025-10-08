The Celtic manager’s future is unknown and Rangers are hunting a new gaffer amid that murmurs.

Brendan Rodgers’ future is the centre of ongoing Celtic contract discussions according to a report - and Rangers’ next move could play a part.

The Parkhead manager knows his side are not firing on all cylinders after a lamented summer transfer window but they are still nine points clear of Rangers and on the heels of leaders Hearts. His contract expires at the end of the season and there is debate on whether or not he will remain at the Celtic helm heading into the 26/27 season.

Fans are currently at odds with the board over various issues and a supporter collective have been left disappointed after a meeting with the club hierarchy this week. Across the city, Russell Martin has been sacked as Ibrox head coach with the club in the bottom six and amid their search for a gaffer, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey says that Rangers boss drive could play its part in inspiring Rodgers to stay or not amid deal discussions.

Brendan Rodgers Celtic contract latest

He said to 67 Hail Hail: “Brendan Rodgers is assessing his options, Celtic want him to stay but likewise they are aware of what is going on in the market. Clearly conversations are taking place but they are centred around Rodgers and his future.

“Celtic don’t like to talk about what is going on at Ibrox, but it is going to be fascinating to see what route they (Rangers) go down – will that inspire Rodgers to stay, to go? As always, football in Glasgow is fascinating.”

A 3-2 win was secured over Motherwell on Sunday in the Premiership at Parkhead, a second half stoppage time winner from Daizen Maeda sealing a comeback win, with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos’ double leaving Celtic 2-1 down after the hour mark. Rodgers told Celtic TV: “It was a very important win for us. The players showed a lot of heart and a lot of grit and a lot of determination. You can see why Motherwell have gone unbeaten. Their build-up phase of the game is very good so you have to be really concentrated and organised but even then they can sometimes can break through it well.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic win vs Motherwell

“But I think the players deserve a huge amount of credit because it’s not easy to play here, especially when you’re behind in the game. The guys coming into the game made a big impact for us and we won through in the end, and I think deservedly so with the opportunities that we had, but it was still a very tough game.

“When you’re still trying to find the level of performance that we would want, you still have to show a big heart and you have to dig out results, and that’s what we did.

“It’s been a tough start for us in a number of ways, on and off the pitch, but the one thing is that it hopefully can galvanise us, and I think the supporters will be proud of the players in terms of the heart they showed, and the spirit to keep going.”