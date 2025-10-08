The latest Rangers and Celtic headlines as Ibrox remains in search for a Russell Martin replacement.

Rangers are front and centre of the headlines once again this season following their decision to sack Russell Martin after just 123 days in charge.

The former manager became a heavily unpopular figure among the Ibrox faithful and the team’s latest 1-1 draw against Scottish Premiership new boys Falkirk was the tipping point for the board. With Martin now out the door, full focus is on who will come in to replace the Englishman and turn his disastrous start to the season around.

There are plenty of names on Rangers’ shortlist but it’s not going to be a straightforward task to bring someone in.

‘Mixed messages’ sent over Rangers manager target

Steven Gerrard has been named as one of the favourites to replace Martin and make a grand return to Ibrox. However, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, there have been ‘mixed messages’ regarding the former manager’s willingness to return to Glasgow.

“I know that they made a real play to try and get him in the summer and he wasn’t willing to take the job at that stage. Some of my sources are telling me his stance may have changed and he might be ready to return but others are saying there are still one or two tax issues over in the Middle East that he would have to deal with first.”

Crook also revealed that Kevin Thelwell has met with former Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche to discuss the job. Dyche has been backed as a more appropriate signing to take on the role, rather than Gerrard, due to his experience with getting clubs back on their feet. Crook then revealed that Derek McInnes could consider leaving Hearts to take on the challenge at Ibrox, despite the Jambos’ impressive start to the season.

“What I’m told is that McInnes would be open to the move but I don’t think he’s going to actively tout himself. I think Rangers would have to offer him the job, rather than him apply,” he said.

Michael Nicholson shares stance on Celtic controversy

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has addressed a recent report that Brendan Rodgers had been ‘engineering’ his exit from Parkhead. A report claimed that the manager is causing ‘division’ within the club, according to a senior figure at Celtic. Nicholson met with the Celtic Fans Collective to discuss questions raised in a recent Open Letter to the club.

“The allegation of a senior Club official briefing against the Manager to The Sun was described as “closed” by Michael Nicholson,” the Celtic Fans Collective posted in a statement on social media.

“The Club was unwilling to divulge much information although claimed a conversation took place between the Board and the Manager. The Club suggested that the allegation was unsubstantiated and did not require further investigation. In conclusion, the Collective expressed disappointment that the Club remained unwilling to engage meaningfully on questions of leadership, governance, and accountability.”

