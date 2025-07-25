Celtic have been snubbed of the chance to bring this star back to Parkhead this summer.

Celtic have been denied the opportunity to sign one of their summer transfer targets following confirmation of his move elsewhere.

The Hoops are still on the market to bolster their squad this transfer window, having taken a more reserved approach when it comes to spending money so far.

A bulk of Celtic’s new arrivals have come from the free agent pool and the Scottish champions continue to be linked with players on this market. One target on their radar has been former loan player Jeffrey Schlupp, but the Hoops have been beaten to the punch.

Celtic beaten to signing Jeffrey Schlupp

Celtic signed Schlupp in February on a loan deal from Crystal Palace until the end of the 2024/25 season. The midfielder featured in all but one of every Scottish Premiership match he was eligible to play in during his time at Parkhead.

Following his return to Palace and the Premier League, he was released upon the expiration of his contract shortly after. His exit marked the end of his eight years at Selhurst Park and opened the market up to him joining a new club as a free agent.

Following his exit from both Celtic and Crystal Palace, the Hoops had re-entered the picture to sign him on a permanent deal. According to Africafoot, several clubs were in the running to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.

Celtic were included in the race and were looking to bring Schlupp back to Glasgow on a permanent deal. Hull City, Sheffield United and West Brom were also credited with interest in the 32-year-old.

Jeffrey Schlupp signs for Norwich City

Despite interest from EFL sides and Celtic, Norwich City have beaten the competition to bring Schlupp to the club ahead of the 2025/26 season. The Canaries have announced the signing of Schlupp on a one-year deal.

“I'm really excited, it's something new again but a lot to look forward to back in the Championship at a big club,” the midfielder told the club’s website.

“I've spoken to the head coach about the plan for this year and I am excited to be involved. I'm looking forward to meeting all the players and hopefully we can create something special this year.”

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper has said the club are ‘delighted’ to sign a player of such experience. Prior to his time with Celtic, Schlupp’s career started at Leicester City, where he spent seven years before signing for Crystal Palace. He also has 20 caps for the Ghana national team.

“He is a player of immense experience having played at the highest levels both domestically and internationally for many years. His quality, versatility and character will all be great assets for us, and he will serve as a fantastic reference point for our younger players in particular this season,” Knapper said of the transfer.

“He will provide competition and depth across multiple positions, and we’re all really happy to have him as part of the group for the coming season."