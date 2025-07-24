Celtic have been backed to move almost completely out of reach of Rangers if they were to sign this popular transfer target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are currently navigating their way through an exciting transfer window, which fans will hope closes the gap between them and rivals Celtic next season.

The Light Blues endured a tough run in the Scottish Premiership last time out and finished a hefty 17 points adrift of their Old Firm opponents. With new owners overseeing the club’s business and Russell Martin ready for his first season in charge, Rangers are looking to make a splash during the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers have been linked with Premier League icon Jamie Vardy, who is available to sign as a free agent since leaving Leicester City in June. The former England international has been backed to transform Rangers’ attack but the idea of him reuniting with Brendan Rodgers has piqued the interest of pundit Paul Dickov.

Jamie Vardy backed to transform Celtic

“Jamie Vardy at 38, has still got a hell of a lot to offer. He's still got the hunger, and real desire in his game. I’m sure he has plenty of offers from clubs all over the world, but wherever he chooses will gain a Premier League legend and a wealth of experience,” Dickov told WDW Bingo (via Record Sport).

“Aside from his experience, his goal-scoring hasn’t slowed down. He scored nine goals last season in a poor Leicester team in the most challenging league in the world, so he will score plenty wherever he moves.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint where Jamie is going to land, but it could be a real swing in the next couple of seasons of the Scottish Premiership. If he went to Celtic, it would make it even more difficult for the rest of the teams to catch them. I would go as far as to say borderline impossible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers linked with Jamie Vardy transfer

Despite being backed to have a huge impact on Celtic, Dickov also believes the Englishman could help close the gap between the Hoops and Rangers.

A report from Mail Sport earlier this window claimed that Vardy is ‘interested’ in the idea of moving to Ibrox as he eyes the next chapter in his career. Despite entering the latter stages of his time on the pitch, the 38-year-old has shown he is still a force to be reckoned with in attack.

Vardy won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016 and is regarded as a typical out-and-out striker.

“If he chose Rangers, he could really drag them closer to Celtic with the goals he would score. If he signs for Rangers, Scotland would have a really competitive league next season, which would be great to watch and draw eyes to the games,” Dickov continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s how big a factor he could be, and people keep talking about his age, but he is chasing down defenders as well as he was ten years ago, from what I can see.

“Whoever signs Vardy will have a fantastic asset who will guarantee goals and energy from the front.”

In other news, Rangers told to copy Celtic transfer tactic as Hoops show why big bids for duo can't be turned down