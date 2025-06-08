The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers this Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers are both working on their summer recruitment strategy as they prepare for the return of the Scottish Premiership.

After a disappointing season for the Light Blues, plenty of eyes are on Ibrox as they enter an exciting new era under new ownership. Fans and the media alike are discussing how Rangers will work towards closing the gap on the Hoops but the reigning champions are focused solely on keeping their crown for another season.

As the rumours continue to swirl around the two Glasgow sides, let’s take a look at some of the latest stories.

Celtic urged not to sell fan and manager favourite

Celtic have been urged not to let Daizen Maeda leave the club this summer, unless a significant cash offer is put in front of them.

Due to the importance of the 27-year-old, Paul Robinson believes it is in the best interest of both the fans and the manager to keep Maeda at Parkhead at all costs. The only way the ex-England goalkeeper believes the Hoops should cash in, is if a ‘massive’ bid comes their way.

Maeda, who finished the season with 33 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, is currently of interest to English sides West Ham and newly promoted Leeds United.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Robinson said: “Celtic fans will not want Daizen Maeda to leave. You look at the impact he’s had on the team in terms of goals, it would have to be a massive bid for the forward to make Celtic even think about it.

“At 27 years old he’s still got a lot more to give, and with a European campaign next season, you want to build around him for the Champions League.

“Some of the signings that Rodgers wanted didn’t come in during January… from a Celtic supporters’ point of view, you don’t take a player like him off the manager.”

Barry Ferguson could have ‘job for life’ at Rangers

Despite not making the cut when it came to the final decision on Rangers’ new manager, Barry Ferguson could have a ‘job for life’ at Ibrox, according to his brother.

After a mixed bag of results during his interim management period, Ferguson was unsuccessful when it came to hiring a permanent head coach. Russell Martin received the nod ahead of the likes of Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti but Derek Ferguson believes Barry could be called upon again as caretaker manager in the future.

“He’ll go back to his ambassadorial role for now, and if things don’t go well with this next appointment, of course he could fill in as caretaker manager again. It could well be a job for life,” Derek Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“Barry was obviously really disappointed not to have got the manager’s job full-time. He was initially brought in with the intention to help out. But once you get your feet under the table, get your feet on the grass, it whets the appetite. Maybe now he has a different outlook if something else comes up.”