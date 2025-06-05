Former Southampton boss has described the feeling of being named new Rangers’ head coach as a privilege

Rangers have named Russell Martin as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal - with the former central defender returning to Ibrox after spending a five-month loan spell as a player in 2018.

The 39-year-old, who has been out of work since losing his job at Southampton in December, saw off competition from the likes of ex-Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard and Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide, who was assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid following a lengthy and detailed recruitment process.

He previously managed at MK Dons and Swansea City but has now been confirmed as the permanent successor to Philippe Clement, who was axed in February, with club legend Barry Ferguson taking charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis during the final months of last season.

He was overlooked for the job following a poor domestic record in the closing months of a woeful campaign with the club’s incoming hierarchy taking their time to consider all their possible options.

Rangers are under new ownership following a high-profile US takeover led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. And Martin has been tasked with kick-starting a new era alongside his trusted assistant Matt Gill, who worked under Martin at Swansea and Southampton.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a playing career spanning more 17 years and than 500 appearances for English lower league clubs including Peterborough, and Norwich, where he and Martin were team-mates between 2009 and 2011.

Rhys Owen has also joined the Govan outfit as part of Martin's backroom team, taking up the role of performance coach.

But what have key figureheads who have been leading the club’s managerial search said about Russell Martin’s appointment?

What has Rangers Chairman Andrew Cavenagh said?

“I am delighted to welcome Russell to Rangers. This was a thorough, rigorous process and Russell impressed throughout. His appointment embodies the club’s goal of attracting top talent, empowering them, and supporting them. We believe that Russell can improve on-pitch performance while also helping build the culture and infrastructure necessary for consistent and long-term success.”

What has Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell said?

“Through the many conversations Patrick and I have had with Russell in recent weeks, he has emerged as the outstanding candidate. Russell comes to Rangers with hard-earned experience. His time in the Premier League has sharpened his approach, both tactically and personally. He’s better for it, and we believe that will translate into the kind of leadership and performance our supporters expect.

“His teams play dominant football, they control the ball, dictate the tempo and impose themselves physically. They press aggressively and work relentlessly off the ball. These are all characteristics that we believe are required to be successful at home, away, and abroad. We’re looking forward to getting to work with Russell immediately as we prepare for a demanding and important season ahead.”

What has Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Stewart said?

“Our criteria for our next coach were clear: we wanted a coach who will excel in terms of how we want to play, improve our culture, develop our squad, and ultimately win matches. Russell was the standout candidate. This appointment is about building a winning team and a strong culture. He is no stranger to our club, we expect success and Russell knows that. We are excited for his leadership.”