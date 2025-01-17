Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 80-year-old former Tottenham boss played an influential role in signing some big stars including Alli and Jan Vertonghen

Celtic have made their first signing of the January transfer window - and it’s not one that many supporters would have expected.

The Hoops have added former Tottenham manager David Pleat to their English scouting network at the age of EIGHTY in a bid to unearth fresh new players.

Credited with the signings of Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies in recent years, veteran Pleat will be tasked with luring top talent to the Scottish champions from south of the border. According to the Daily Mail, the Parkhead club have made the appointment just a day after Pleat celebrated turning 80.

An iconic figure at the North London club, Pleat performed a number of different roles with Spurs before departing at the end of last season. Having managed Nuneaton and Luton Town, he became Tottenham boss in 1986 before exiting the following year.

He went on to manage Leicester City, Luton again and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to White Hart Lane where he became the club’s first director of football in 1998. A spell as interim manager followed in 2003 following Glenn Hoddle's sacking, during which he saw out the 2003/04 campaign in charge and overseen the arrival of ex-Rangers striker Jermain Defoe.

Pleat then undertook advisory roles at various clubs in England before going back to Tottenham for a third time in 2010 after accepting a scouting role - a position he held until last year.

Highly regarded for his ability to spot up-and-coming youngsters, Pleat is known for his role in transforming youth players into key first-team stars. In recent years, he helped Spurs recruit the likes of Alli and Belgian international Vertonghen. He has also worked for the BBC and ITV at several World Cup and European Championships as a commentator.

It’s reported that Pleat was offered the scouting role by Celtic head of recruit Paul Tisdale, with the deal running for 12 months. He will now attend games and keep a watchful eye on certain players across the English leagues.