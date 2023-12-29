Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron Carter-Vickers' involvement in Saturday's Old Firm derby against Rangers looks in serious doubt after the defender was absent from Celtic training on Friday morning.

The USA international was substituted in the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Dundee at Dens Park with a hamstring problem. Manager Brendan Rodgers was "hopeful" the injury was nothing serious, but the centre-back now appears to be a major doubt to face the Ibrox side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was missing from the Hoops' training session at Lennoxtown alongside his team mates, but returning midfielder Reo Hatate and winger Liel Abada were both fully involved and integrated back into the first-team fold as Rodgers received a welcome fitness boost.

Loading....

It's unlikely the latter will play any part against Rangers as he steps up his recovery from a long-term thigh injury. However, Hatate could feature at some stage after shaking off a hamstring issue sustained in late-October.