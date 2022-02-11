The 23-year-old right-back has been in direct competition with Josip Juranovic for a starting spot this season

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston is confident he can force his way into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

The Hoops full-back has dropped in and out of Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up this season, but despite his lack of regular game-time in recent weeks, he is still hopeful of receiving a call-up to the national team.

Ralston’s impressive early-season form was rewarded after being drafted into Clarke’s senior international set-up for the first time in November as a late replacement for the suspended Nathan Patterson.

Anthony Ralston in action for Scotland during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park, on November 15. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old made his debut as a second half substitute against Denmark and is determined to add more caps to his name.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Ralston said: “Scotland is always something that you want to achieve.

“I want to play for my country and I will strive to do that. Every game that I play and every training session is geared towards what you want to achieve for club and country.”

Ralston has been in direct competition with Josip Juranovic for a starting spot at right-back this season.

The Croatian has been ruled out of Celtic’s Scottish Cup tie with Raith Rovers at Parkhead on Sunday due to illness, meaning Ralston is certain to start.

The academy product is adamant having that inter-squad battle is benefitting every player at the club.

Josip Juranovic has been in excellent form for Celtic this season.

He stated: “We have a heavy schedule and a lot of games to get through in different competitions, so it’s good to have that squad rotation and quality that can drop in and out of the team.

“It’s good to have competition in all positions as it keeps us pushing each other in the right direction. That’s been a feature since we have come back after the break for everyone.

“The trust is there in all the players, whether you’re in or out of the team. It’s important that players are competing for all positions, with the squad depth we have.

“It pushes you as an individual but at the end of the day, it’s about the team. We all support each other, whoever plays. That’s the case for all positions, not just myself and Josip.

“We have all been ready to come into the team, to a man. It’s shown the strength of the squad we have.”

Championship side Raith Rovers are the visitors to Parkhead on Sunday as Celtic turn their attention to Scottish Cup last 16 duty and Ralston admits they are approaching the game in a confident frame of mind.

Anthony Ralston in action for Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

He added: “We’ll treat this game the same as any other. We go into the game fully focused and determined to move a step closer to winning another trophy.

“We’re expecting to be faced with challenges just like we’ve had in recent games, but we’ll be ready to tackle them head on.

“Raith will be a physical team, we’ll need to deal and remain concentrated at all times. We must continue to play out style of football, no matter who the opposition is.