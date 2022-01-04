The Scotland international has joined Rafa Benitez’s Premier League side on a five-and-a-half-year deal

Rangers academy graduate Nathan Patterson has completed a sensational move to English Premier League side Everton for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old right-back, one of Scotland’s most highly-rated defenders, joins the Toffees in a record breaking transfer sale for the Ibrox club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patterson is believed to have travelled down to Merseyside over the weekend to complete a medical and finalise negotiations over his contract, which will guarantee the Light Blues £12million up front.

That amount is expected to rise to a reported £16m with add-ons and incentives included as part of the deal, smashing the club’s previous record total for Alan Hutton in January 2008.

Patterson joined Rangers’ academy at the age of eight and made his first-team debut in January 2020 at the age of 18.

He departs Ibrox having made 25 senior appearances, including nine Europa League starts.

Patterson has six Scotland caps to his name after making his international breakthrough during EURO 2020 before netting his first goal against Moldova in November.

Nathan Patterson has established himself as a key member of the Scotland squad who are bidding to qualify for next year's World Cup Finals in Qatar. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Speaking to EvertonTV, Patterson said: “I’m over the moon to sign for Everton and looking forward to getting started.

“It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous. Obviously we aren’t in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that.

“It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games.

“It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on.

“I wanted to come here from the very start. I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison.

“Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud.”

Patterson, who has been handed the number three shirt at Everton, told supporters what they can expect from him.

He admitted: “Athleticism, desire and strong challenges, along with good forward play.

“I am an attacking full-back. I love getting forward and creating chances to benefit the team. I can’t wait for it.”

Patterson will compete with long-serving right-back and club captain Seamus Coleman for a starting berth and it is a challenge the youngster is relishing.

Seamus Coleman dejected at the final whistle. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He added: “I’m really looking forward to working under the manager and with my teammates. I have met most of them already and everyone has made me feel so welcome.

“I’ve had a good conversation with Seamus. I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together.

“That is why I am here: to learn and get better as a player and, hopefully, win things and do well for the Club. If I am working alongside Seamus that is definitely going to happen.”

Rangers Sporting Director, Ross Wilson believes Patterson has demonstrated the pathway from the club’s Academy to the first-team can be there for every young player.

He commented: “Personally, Nathan is someone that I’ve placed a lot of faith in since I joined Rangers.

“We saw top potential in him and I’ve enjoyed working with him and seeing him develop every day.

“Nathan is supported brilliantly by his family and as Rangers fans, I know they are extremely proud of his Rangers achievements.

“In terms of the detail of the transfer, I have been in discussions with Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright for a number of weeks. It has been a pleasure to deal with Bill - a man who represents his club with genuine class.

“It is true that there were previous discussions last summer but we were always clear that in our model players will only leave at the right time and for the right number.

“We have now established a significant club record and there will be even further financial incentives for Rangers as Nathan’s Everton career evolves.

Nathan Patterson has moved from Rangers to Everton for a club record fee. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We were very clear in these discussions that Nathan is a player and person who we hold in the highest regard and the deal had to represent a club record for Rangers.

“Since I joined the club, I’ve been clear that we would be strong in the market and our chairman and board have been prepared to reject some significant sums for our players, whilst we have all acknowledged that we would sell the right player at the right time for the right value. I must say in this case also, this is the correct destination.

“Our Academy staff can be proud of the role they’ve played in Nathan’s development.