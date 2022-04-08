The French centpeaking at a player meet and greet event hosted by JD in Glasgow on Thursday

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has revealed that he “couldn’t see the end” during his long injury lay-off.

The Frenchman returned to first-team action in February, playing 16 minutes in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

It was the centre-back’s first appearance in over a year after suffering cruciate ligament damage against Dundee United.

Speaking at a player meet and greet event hosted by JD in Glasgow on Thursday, Jullien admitted the injury took him a while to come to grips with.

Asked how he coped w during his spell on the sidelines, Jullien said: “Not too good because I couldn’t see the end of it. In total, it was one year and a half.

“It was really long and I definitely wouldn’t wish it on anyone in football because when you are playing you sometimes don’t pick up injuries but when it happens you just have to be strong mentally and to keep looking forward.

“You just want to come back, to kick the ball, and to enjoy your life and that’s what I’m trying to do again.”

Jullien was joined by fellow Parkhead team mates James McCarthy, Mikey Johnston, and Stephen Welsh as around 100 Hoops fans got to meet some of their heroes in an intimate event at JD’s Argyle Street store.

In the wake of Celtic’s 2-1 Old Firm derby win at the weekend, the players all took questions from the audience in a 30 minute Q&A session, before signing merchandise and taking photos with supporters.

In addition, fans in attendance also received the opportunity to win a number of prizes; including a £200 JD gift card, a signed Celtic shirt, as well as two tickets for an upcoming home game.

Celtic now turn their attention to hosting St Johnstone at Celtic Park on Saturday, as they look to stretch their lead to nine points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.