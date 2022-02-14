The French centre-back claimed he had goosebumps after returning to the pitch for the first time since December 2020

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien admitted he has goosebumps after making his long-awaited return from injury during Sunday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers at Parkhead.

The centre-back received a standing ovation as made his first appearance for the Hoops since December 2020 as a second half substitute against the Championship side.

Jullien sustained a serious knee injury after colliding with a goal post and subsequently spent 14 months on the sidelines.

Celtic's Christopher Jullien suffered an injury against Dundee United on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old returned to training at the start of the year and was named in several matchday squads but had not been named on the bench in recent weeks due to manager Ange Postecoglou’s selection choice.

It was feared Jullien had suffered a further setback but Postecoglou stated last week: “The bench is there to, hopefully, help us during the game, and for the most part we have attacking players on there. But Chris is training well, he’s fit and available and will get an opportunity.”

That opportunity arrived yesterday as he replaced Cameron Carter-Vickers for the final 16 minutes of their Scottish Cup fifth round clash.

Jullien was visibly emotional as he stepped back on to the pitch and Hoops boss Postecoglou was delighted to see the Frenchman return to competition action.

Christopher Jullien made his return to Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He said: “He’s worked hard in training and, like every footballer, he wants to play so we gave him some game time.

“I’m sure that will encourage him to keep working hard and take his opportunity when it comes.”

Jullien later posted a message on his Twitter account, which read: “409 days since the last time I was subbed in Paradise...

“It’s been a very challenging time in my life. I thought about all the people that helped me through this journey, especially my family and friends.

“Thankful to be part of such a club and feeling all the love from the best supporters. Now let’s go! #HoopsUpsideYourHead. #Goosebumps. #COYBIG.”