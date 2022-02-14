Celtic, Rangers and St Mirren are still in the hat after recording emphatic wins over the weekend

Eight clubs are vying for Scottish Cup glory this season after the weekend’s fifth round ties were concluded on Sunday, with Glasgow giants Celtic, Rangers and St Mirren all easing through.

Holders St Johnstone relinquished their grip on the trophy in the previous round, meaning there will be another name on Scottish football’s premier cup competition this season.

Celtic battled past Championship side Raith Rovers 4-0 at Parkhead on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Liam Scales, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Nir Bitton.

Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates making it 2-0 to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers breezed to a comfortable 3-0 win over League Two outfit Annan Athletic at Galabank on Saturday evening, with Filip Helander, on his return from injury, netting the opening goal before Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala’s cross-cum-shot sealed a safe passage through.

St Mirren avoided a potential banana skin as they overpowered Kelty Hearts 4-0 in Paisley, with Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and Greg Kiltie’s second half brace maintaining the Buddies unbeaten start to the New Year.

However, Partick Thistle were knocked out by Dundee United 1-0 at Firhill, despite dominating large spells of the match against their top-flight opponents.

So which teams reached the quarter finals? Here is GlasgowWorld’s lowdown on the competition...

When and where is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place on Monday, February 14 and will be carried out following the conclusion of the final fifth round tie between Peterhead vs Dundee, which kicks-off at 7.45pm.

How can I watch the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will form part of BBC Scotland’s live coverage of the match at Balmoor Stadium. It will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland’s radio coverage of the match.

Which sides are still in the hat and how did they progress?

Dundee United - Ian Harkes’ first-half strike sunk Partick Thistle.

Hearts - Ran out 4-3 winners in a penalty shoot-out against fellow Premiership side Livingston at Tynecastle.

Motherwell - Came from behind to beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Fir Park, a result which proved to be the final game in charge for Dons boss Stephen Glass.

Rangers - Cruised past Annan Athletic with Aaron Ramsey making his first start and Filip Helander netting on his return from injury.

Aaron Ramsey is challenged by Annan Athletic's Charlie Barnes during his first starting appearance for Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

St Mirren - Comfortable success for the Buddies over high-flying Kelty Hearts with on loan Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones running the show.

Hibernian - Recorded from a shaky start to see off Championship leaders Arbroath 3-1 at Gayfield.

Celtic - Stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions and centre-back Christopher Jullien made his long-awaited comeback after a 13-month injury lay-off.

Peterhead/Dundee - Winner of tonight’s clash at Balmoor will complete the line-up as the League One hosts aim to disrupt a clean sweep of Premiership clubs in the last eight draw.

When are the quarter-final ties due to be played?