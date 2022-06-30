The 29-year-old centre-back appeared on the verge of leaving the Hoops but he won’t be joining the newly-promoted German club.

Christopher Jullien’s proposed move from Celtic to Schalke is OFF after the defender failed to agree personal terms with the newly-promoted Bundesliga side.

The Frenchman had flown to Germany earlier this week to hold talks and was expected to complete a transfer after undergoing vigorous medical test in Gelsenkirchen yesterday.

However, the 29-year-old could not reach an agreement over his personal terms and has now returned to Glasgow.

Jullien, who joined Celtic for £7million in the summer of 2019, had been allowed to leave the club on an initial loan deal with an option to buy after he was deemed surplus to requirements.

Ange Postecoglou has opted to bring in his own players and the centre-back will begin his search to find another club.

The 2019 League Cup final hero suffered a long-term knee injury in December 202, which kept him out of action for 14 months before marking his long awaited returned as a second half substitute during a Scottish Cup tie in February.

That brief cameo towards the end of last season proved to be his only appearance under Postecoglou and Jullien has fallen even further down the pecking order following the permanent arrival of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

French Ligue 1 sides Rennes and Lorient had previously been keeping tabs on the imposing 6ft 5in defender and they could offer him a way out of Parkhead.

Meanwhile, academy youngsters Mitchell Frame, Daniel Cummings and Josh Dede have all signed new deals with the Scottish champions.