The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order in Glasgow and is now close to finalising a loan move to Germany.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Jullien looks set to leave Celtic on loan this summer after travelling to Germany to hold talks with newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke.

The frozen out Hoops defender has struggled to regain his place in the first-team under Ange Postecoglou after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines towards the end of last season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman missed over 14 months of competitive action with a serious knee injury sustained in December 2020 before making a late substitute appearance during a Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers in February.

Christopher Jullien has barely featured for Celtic since coming back from injury. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

However, it appears Jullien is not in Postecoglou’s plans moving forward and according to Sky Germany, the 29-year-old is set to undergo “various medical and athletic tests” this afternoon ahead of a loan switch with a reported option to buy to be included in the agreement.

Jullien, who joined Celtic from Toulouse in 2019 for around £7million, took part in two training sessions at Lennoxtown earlier this week as the Parkhead side returned for pre-season.

The centre-back shared an image from the seat of an aeroplane at around 10pm last night before swiftly deleting the post, sparking widespread rumours among supporters that his Parkhead exit was imminent.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano backed up Sky’s report, stating the loan move could be agreed later today.

He said: “Schalke are set to sign Christopher Jullien from Celtic. Done deal and medical ongoing right now - gonna be loan deal with buy option included.

“Contract to be signed later today, right after medical tests.”

GlasgowWorld understands Celtic have been open to offers for Jullien in recent weeks and they are currently in the market for another centre-back.

If a deal is finalised between all parties, Celtic are expected to trigger a contract extension to command a fee on the option.