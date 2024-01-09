The Japan international failed to establish himself in the Hoops starting XI under previous boss Ange Postecoglou

Celtic have announced the departure of Yosuke Ideguchi - with the midfielder completing a permanent move to reigning J-League champions Vissel Kobe.

The 27-year-old Japan international, who was brought to Parkhead by Ange Postecoglou in January 2022, made just six first-team appearances for the Hoops in all competitions - with his last competitive outing coming in a 6-0 victory over Motherwell in May of that year.

Ideguchi returned to his homeland at the start of last year after moving on loan to Avispa Fukouka where he proved to be a shining light and was nominated for the J-League Player of the Year award.

Vissel Kobe had ramped up their efforts to land him on a permanent deal in recent days and the Scottish champions have since confirmed his exit on social media.

A Celtic statement read: "Yosuke Ideguchi has today joined J.League Champions @visselkobe on a permanent transfer. Best of luck, Yosuke!"

Reacting to the news, supporters expressed mixed emotions. One fan wrote: "Lad never really got a chance. I mind he got that shocker tackle in the cup game (against Alloa Athletic) and that was it for him could not get into the team. All the best wee man."

A second commented: "Quality over quantity @CelticFC get the dead wood out and get some first team quality in," while a third joked: "We literally had a player come out that said ‘refer to me as Gucci’ and we dropped the ball. We’ll never see the likes again."

Ideguchi could be followed through the exit door by out-of-favour centre-back Yuki Kobayashi, who has been strongly linked with a loan move away from Glasgow after struggling to adapt to the physicality Scottish football.