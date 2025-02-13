The latest headlines in Scottish football ahead of this weekend’s league action.

Celtic have a big shift ahead of them following their defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Hoops have one last performance to fight for their place in the Champions League knockouts after suffering a 2-1 loss to the German giants at Parkhead.

Celtic will host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this weekend before travelling to Bavaria for the second leg of their Champions League play-off clash with Bayern.

Ahead of this weekend’s action in Scottish football, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news headlines and transfer stories.

Celtic ‘disappointed’ as forward nears Premier League move

Celtic have reportedly been left ‘disappointed’ in the knowledge they have been unable to secure the future of rising star Daniel Cummings beyond this season. The promising Hoops striker had been earmarked for a winter move initially, and while he has since remained in Glasgow, all signs now point to a summer departure.

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham are now ‘in pole position’ to bring Cummings to the Premier League in the summer, after being in talks with the 18-year-old for a ‘number of weeks’. The aim of the Irons was to finalise a move during the January window, but a deal between them and Celtic could not be reached.

The report now claims a deal for the end of the season is now ‘all but complete’, as sporting director and club legend Mark Noble leads the push to get the move wrapped up.

“Mark Noble has been key in the talks for Daniel Cummings, with the player understood to be set on joining,” the club insider told the West Ham Way. “A medical is needed and is likely to be undertaken ahead of the player putting pen to paper at the end of the season, and then becoming a West Ham player in July this year.”

Former Rangers star shortlisted for Premier League job

Former Rangers defender David Weir has been targeted by The Friedkin Group to be brought in as Everton’s new director of football. According to The Telegraph, the Toffees’ new owners are planning ‘major changes’ at the Merseyside club and the current position of Kevin Thelwell ‘remains unclear’.

The Friedkin Group are potentially looking at replacing Thelwell as director of football, and Weir is among the ‘chief targets’ highlighted by the American consortium. Weir currently holds the same position at Premier League rival club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Thelwell has a fixed-term contract that expires at the end of the season and so far, no update has been provided on his future. Top target Weir initially joined Brighton as their loans manager in 2019, and since then he has been promoted within the south coast club.

Following the appointment of David Moyes as manager, Everton have started to claw their way up the table. The enjoyed a 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool on Wednesday as they played out their final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park. After three consecutive seasons fighting against relegation, Everton are now ten points clear of the danger zone at the bottom of the table.