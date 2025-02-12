The Celtic manager has reacted to a defeat in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has aired his penalty dismay and verdict on his side after the Hoops lost out 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Premiership champions thought their knockout play-off tie first leg had got off to the perfect start with Nicolas Kuhn’s effort inside 30 seconds. It was ruled out for offside due to obstruction by Adam Idah and Bayern took control of the match for a large portion.

Michael Olise and Harry Kane goals looked to have taken the game and tie as a whole away from Celtic but Daizen Maeda’s response has given them a glimmer of hope. Despite that, they still face a mammoth task to come from behind in Munich and get through to the last 16.

Boss Rodgers has now given his reaction to the game. The penalty that never was for his side was addressed, after Arne Engels was tackled by Dayot Upamecano inside the box, with a lengthy VAR check not bringing a spot kick. Rodgers says usually, after a lengthy check, such incidents are awarded as penalties. He said: “Listen, if you’re Bayern Munich you are thinking not a penalty.

“If you are Celtic, you are thinking it has taken so long and there was contact there and when he comes over we usually see those given as a penalty. If we get that, it of course can change the dynamic then.”

On the game as a whole, Rodgers named the thing that can’t happen with Celtic in the Champions League. He added: “You can always lose at this level. What must never happen is you must not be broken. We were not broken. We kept going.

“We kept trying to play, kept fighting and got our rewards for that. It lets Bayern Munich have a think that you can’t just roll this team over. It's a big goal for us, for our confidence in the game. You saw in the last 25 minutes, once we started to have more aggression in the game, we were much better.

"To get the goal and push like we did was pleasing. We've got one more shot now, next week, to try and claw it back. It looked like we got off to a great start. Unfortunately, it was disallowed. We didn't give away too much but I wasn't happy with how passive we were at times.

"The corner [for Harry Kane's goal] was disappointing. One of the world's best strikers shouldn't be left free in the box, that's for sure. We had to react. We make the changes and were much better in our pressure at the top end of the pitch. We started to move like we normally do.

"Then we get the goal and everything changes. By the end, Bayern are happy for the final whistle. For a lot of our players, it's the first time at this level. This season has been about getting confidence and, after that last 25 minutes, they'll feel a lot better about themselves going into next week.

"It was always going to be a big challenge for us, we were always going to be the underdog in this tie. You see their level, their quality. But for us, we hung in there against a really top side and gave them problems.

"We go over next week, we'll play at a great stadium, great pitch, and we've showed we can play. We have to have that aggressive mindset. We're still right in the tie. It's only a one goal difference. It's a big challenge, we know that but it's still a possibility.”