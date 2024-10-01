Getty Images

Six Celtic players have been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for September.

Celtic are enjoying the perfect start to their 2024/25 season as they are yet to register anything but a win in every competition so far. The Hoops have banked maximum points in the Scottish Premiership and haven’t conceded a single goal, while scoring 20 of their own in the first six fixtures of the campaign.

As well as their stunning start to another Premiership title defence, Brendan Rodgers’ side enjoyed a strong opening Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava which saw his side run out 5-1 winners. Celtic have also booked their place in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, where they will take on Aberdeen.

The Hoops’ latest 6-0 win over St Johnstone in the league rounded off a superb September and WhoScored has dropped its Team of the Month. An impressive six Celtic stars have made the cut as they dominate the list but Rangers have just one man in the standings

Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for September

GK: Aston Oxborough, Motherwell

Aston Oxborough earned a score of 7.8 for the month, with his penalty save against St Mirren playing a huge part in Motherwell’s victory last time out.

RB: Alistair Johnston, Celtic

Celtic’s defence has been tight so far, not leaking a single goal in the Premiership. Alistair Johnston has earned consistently strong ratings throughout September and has been given a 7.8 overall for the month.

CB: Liam Scales, Celtic

Similar to Johnston, Liam Scales has been given a 7.8/10 for his performances in September, including his role in the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Rangers.

CB: Akil Wright, Ross County

Akil Wright earned 7.7 after a solid month for Ross County. Following a 2-0 win over Dundee, the Staggies played out a 3-3 draw against St Johnstone and denied Hearts the chance of their first win of the season with a 1-1 draw last time out. Wright scored against both Dundee and St Johnstone.

LB: Jefté, Rangers

Rangers have been busy this month and enjoyed a win in Europe as well as the Scottish League Cup. They have two of their three league games in September, with Jefté picking up a 7.5 rating.

RM: Nicolas Kühn, Celtic

Nicolas Kühn is enjoying an impressive season so far and has tallied five goals and eight assists in all competitions. He scored 7.5 for September and contributed two assists during Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Johnstone.

CM: Paulo Bernardo, Celtic

After a goal and an assist against St Johnstone, Paulo Bernardo earned a rating of 7.9 for September.

CM: Callum McGregor, Celtic

The Hoops captain has scored four goals in his last five league fixtures, including one each against Rangers and St Johnstone. Callum McGregor continues to lead his side forward and earned a 7.8 rating for September.

ST: Jordan White, Ross County

Jordan White has gotten stuck into the action this season and after contributing to Ross County’s 2-0 win over Dundee, he was rated 7.8/10 for September.

ST: Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic

With three goals and an assist in September alone, Celtic’s star forward rounds off the WhoScored Team of the Month with a 7.6 rating. Kyogo Furuhashi found the back of the net against Rangers and contributed a brace and an assist agains St Johnstone.