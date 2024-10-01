Getty Images

The rumours are circulating as viewers await the 2024 lineup for the popular ITV show.

Former Celtic player Mick McCarthy is reportedly in contention to appear on this year’s instalment of ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! The rumours surrounding which famous faces will be entering the jungle are doing the rounds and McCarthy has been mentioned along with the likes of Tommy Fury, Danny Dyer and Olivia Atwood.

I’m A Celeb will soon return to screens and the 2024 lineup will be locked in over the coming weeks. Independent Ipswich Town outlet TWTD has reported that McCarthy is being ‘lined up’ to appear on the show. If the rumours are true, the former Tractor Boys manager will be the third ex-Ipswich figure to enter the jungle, after Kieron Dyer and Jimmy Bullard.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

McCarthy signed for Celtic during his playing career in 1983, after time with Barnsley and Manchester City. He won three trophies with the Hoops, including the 1987/88 Scottish Premier League title. After leaving Glasgow in 1989, McCarthy went on to sign for Lyon and Millwall before hanging up his boots three years later and jumping straight into the role as manager with the Lions.

The 65-year-old has been in management for more than 30 years now but is yet to pursue a new role since leaving Blackpool by mutual consent in April 2023. The former Republic of Ireland international described it as ‘the best decision for everyone concerned with the club’ after they endured a tough run of picking up just two wins in 14 games.

If McCarthy does indeed enter the jungle, he will join the long list of former football stars who have already appeared on the popular I’m a Celeb.

The likes of Ian Wright and Wayne Bridge have tackled the challenges previously, while iconic manager Harry Redknapp and Women’s Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott were both crowned winners of their respective seasons in 2017 and 2022.