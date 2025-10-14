All you need to know ahead of Celtic vs Dundee this weekend

Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend following the latest international break and Celtic are up against Dundee in their bid to keep their unbeaten streak ticking over.

The Hoops are one of just two clubs yet to register a defeat in the league so far this season. Hearts are giving the reigning champions a run for their money in these early stages, as they currently top the table 19 points, two clear of Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be hoping the Jambos drop points in their upcoming clash against Kilmarnock, to give them the opportunity to leapfrog into first. Celtic must though, of course, win their own fixture this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celtic’s upcoming clash with Dundee.

When is Celtic vs Dundee?

Dundee will host Celtic at Dens Park this Sunday, October 19th. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm BST and the match will close out the weekend of top flight fixtures.

Celtic injury updates during international duty

Injury concerns regarding Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti emerged over the weekend as both players were absent for their respective countries. Reports in Japan have said Maeda’s issue was ‘discomfort’ in his left foot, while Tounekti was absent due to a thigh problem. However, it is not expected to set the latter back further.

Is Celtic vs Dundee on TV?

Yes, Celtic’s clash with Dundee this weekend will be shown live on TV. Sky Sports will be showing the fixture on its Sky Sports Football channel, with coverage starting at 11am.

Celtic vs Dundee live stream information

As well as watching on TV, you can access the Celtic game on your laptop, tablet or mobile device through streaming platforms. For Sky Sports customers, you can watch at home or on the go through the Sky Go app.

Celtic and Dundee latest form

Celtic enter their latest away game against Dundee with three wins from their last five. The Hoops snatched a hard-fought 3-2 win over Motherwell before the international break, following a 0-0 draw against Hibs. A win on Sunday could see them into first place, but only if Hearts lose to Kilmarnock, which will get underway on Saturday at 5.45pm.

Dundee are currently 11th in the table, with just one win from their last five matches. The Dark Blues are on a two-game string of consecutive defeats, having conceded five goals in two games after 1-0 and 4-0 losses against St Mirren and Aberdeen respectively.