The latest Celtic transfer news as Brendan Rodgers could make a move in the January window to bolster his goalkeeping options.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest international break has concluded and attentions turn back to domestic football as Celtic get set to take on Dundee in their next Scottish Premiership clash.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will travel to Dens Park for the noon kick off on Sunday and will be hoping they have the chance to go top of the table. Current league leaders Hearts face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday and any slip up by the Jambos will give Celtic the chance to leapfrog them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, despite it only being October, we are already starting to see some early transfer news doing the rounds ahead of the January window. That includes the Hoops’ being linked with a current Scotland international as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options:

Angus Gunn ‘eager’ to join Celtic after falling down Premier League club’s pecking order

Per a report from Football Insider, current Scotland number one Angus Gunn is ‘eager’ to join Celtic after falling out of the first team picture at Nottingham Forrest. It comes amid supposed ‘uncertainty’ around the future of Kasper Schmeichel who is out of contact at Celtic Park at the end of this season.

Gunn, 29, signed with the Premier League club as a free agent in the summer after leaving Norwich City, where he had made over 100 appearances since 2021. He had expected to provide competition with Belgian international Matz Sels for the starting goalkeeper jersey while also potentially playing in the cup competitions.

However, the arrival of Brazilian stopper Igor Jesus late in the widow sent the Manchester City academy graduate from second choice at the City Ground to third choice. He has yet to make a single first team appearance for Forest this season but is still seen as Scotland’s first choice goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Uncertainty’ around Kasper Schmeichel future could see Celtic explore move for new goalkeeper

Gunn only signed a one year contract with Nottingham Forest so is likely to be available on a free transfer this summer. The timing of his contract expiry aligns with that of current Celtic number one Kasper Schmeichel.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City keeper is in the final year of his current Celtic Park deal and, at 38-years old, there is said to be ‘uncertainty’ around his future. Celtic may well want to tie down the Danish legend with an extension but it’s unclear if he sees his future with the Scottish Champions beyond the summer of 2026.

Schmeichel signed for Celtic in the summer of 2024 on a free after leaving Belgian club Anderlecht. The stopper replaced fellow Premier League title winner Joe Hart who hung up his gloves and has been first choice stopper at Celtic Park since.

Your next Celtic read: Heavily criticised Celtic recruit still adapting to 'intense' training methods as £5m man vows to come good