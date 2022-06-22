The Swiss stopper moves to Parkhead on a free transfer following his departure from Tannadice this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have completed the signing of Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist on a four-year deal.

During his four-year spell at Tannadice, Siegrist made 145 appearances and kept 52 clean sheets for the Arabs after joining from Vaduz.

Benjamin Siegrist has signed a four-year deal with Celtic following his departure from Dundee United.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had been on the hunt for a new shot-stopper to provide extra competition for first-choice Joe Hart after flop Vasilis Barkas left for FC Utrecht on a season-long loan.

He becomes the Parkhead side’s second summer arrival after centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers committed his long-term future to the club after spending last season on loan from Tottenham.

Siegrist is already a familiar face to Celtic fans after a string of stand-out performances between the sticks against them over the past two seasons, which caught the attention of Postecoglou.

Commenting on his move to the Scottish champions, Siegrist told Celtic TV: “It feels amazing, it’s a very proud feeling to be here, and I’m really, really excited. I can’t wait to get going and meet the staff, the players, and, ultimately play for this football club.

“I had a phone call from the manager, he hung up the phone and I think people just knew straight away that something good was happening. It was a very proud moment in my career.

‘To be here and be representing the football team, the colours, the city and everything, it’s a hugely proud moment, and everything I’ve always wanted to be – at a top environment, at a top team and it simply can’t get any better than this.’

And looking back to those previous performances against his new team-mates, he said: “Of course you know you’re going to be busy playing against such a talented side and international players so I was never short of motivation. And to be here and competing now for Celtic is just amazing.

‘You’re never short of motivation when you play against the best, and ultimately I want to play before the best and compete against the best.’

“So, obviously coming here and playing here is a different vibe, it’s a different stadium and it can be too big for you, but I’ve always enjoyed the big occasions and that’s something I want to bring here as well.”

Meanwhile, Celtic will face Rapid Vienna as part of their pre-season trip to Austria.

The Hoops return to Lennoxtown next week before flying out to their training camp at the start of July.

Organisers SLFC Soccer have confirmed the Hoops will face Vienna at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, July 9.