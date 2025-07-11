The £12m-rated Danish international was at the forefront of a lengthy saga which has ended with a surprise outcome

Mathias Kvistgaarden ended a lengthy transfer saga by joining EFL Championship side Norwich City earlier this week - but Celtic fans will have been left wondering why their recruitment team didn’t follow through with their long-term interest in the in-demand striker.

The Hoops’ long-running association with the Danish international was finally put to bed on Tuesday when the 23-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Canaries.

Kvistgaarden had been on Brendan Rodgers’ wishlist for nearly two years and the Scottish champions tried to snap him up from Brondby in the January window. However, their offer was rejected by the Danish outfit as they were determined to keep hold of their top asset until at least the summer.

Last week, it appeared that French top-flight side RC Lens was going to be his next destination before the player performed a dramatic U-turn by agreeing a move to Carrow Road, leaving Celtic somewhat red-faced due to the transfer fee it took to secure his services.

It was previously reported that Brondby were demanding around £12million to entice them to sell Kvistgaarden, a decision which ultimately led the Parkhead’s scouting department to move on and focus on other signing targets.

However, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that within Kvistgaarden’s contract existed a release clause worth £6.9m, unbeknown to suitors who held discussions with Brondby over the towering marksman.

Norwich, though, did manage to trigger the clause, forcing his parent club to part ways with Kvistgaarden for £5m less than they had hoped for.

Celtic’s hierarchy fail to pinpoint key clause

Joseph used the word ‘embarrassment’ to describe Celtic’s failure to spot a vital piece of information and given they were first credited with an interest in Kvistgaarden back in August 2023, a move to another UK-based club doesn’t reflect well on the club’s hierarchy.

Rumours had persisted over the part couple of transfer windows, with Celtic even sending scouts out to Denmark to watch the frontman in action last November.