The Hoops will also face Feyenoord, Bologna and Braga in the league stage

After Celtic’s humiliating defeat to Kairat Almaty in their Champions League decider, Brendan Rodgers will have to settle for Europa League football this season. It will be the first time the Hoops have been involved in the competition since 2022.

Despite the Europa League being known as the secondary European competition, the league stage involves some huge teams across Europe. English giants, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be playing Europa League football this year, as well as fellow former European Cup winners Feyenoord, Porto, FCSB and Red Star Belgrade.

As Brendan Rodgers prepares for his second ever Europa League campaign with Celtic, here’s a look at what Hoops fans can look forward to in their eight upcoming European fixtures, following the draw in Monaco:

Who will Celtic play in the League Phase of the Europa League?

In a repeat of the 1970 European Cup final, Celtic will face Feyenoord in Rotterdam. The Hoops also drew Italian giants, Roma from pot one. Celtic, who were in pot two themselves for the draw, will face Portuguese side, Braga and Serbian champions, Red Star Belgrade from that pot.

FC Midtjylland already have experience against Scottish opposition this campaign, as it was them who knocked Hibs out of the tournament after a last minute winner at Easter Road. The Danish side will now prepare to host the Celts. Austrian Champions, Sturm Graz, FC Utrecht and Bologna make up a tough group for Rodgers’ men.

Where will Celtic play their League Phase fixtures?

The matches against Roma, Braga, Sturm Graz and Utrecht will all be played at Celtic Park, however there are some attractive options for Hoops fans if they fancy an away day. The Ratko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade holds 51,000 in what promises to be a spectacular atmosphere when the Celts play Red Star.

Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium also hold has a capacity of 50,000 plus. Celtic last played in the iconic arena in September 2023, where they lost 2-0 to Arne Slot’s men.

Brendan Rodgers can also expect a tough match in Bologna, where he will come up against Scotland midfielder, Lewis Ferguson. Bologna play their matches at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, which holds 36,500 fans.

From a meteorological point of view, a tie away to FC Midtjylland in the Danish winter may be not be number one on supporters’ list of priorities in terms of European away days. But if you fancy something different, the MCH arena in the City of Herning has a capacity of 12,000.

What are the key dates for the League phase?

The dates of the specific games are yet to be announced however it has been disclosed when each match day will take place:

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Should Hoops fans be looking this far ahead, the final will take place on May 20th 2026 in Istanbul.