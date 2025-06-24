Celtic, Everton and PSG are keeping tabs on a talented teenage prodigy

Celtic have learned the asking price that they will need to pay if they are to sign highly-rated young defender Veljka Milosavljevića from Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window.

The Hoops are aiming to defend the league title for a fifth consecutive season and are planning for the future by trying to add fresh youth and competition to their heart of their defence.

The champions have reportedly submitted an undisclosed offer to try and get 17-year-old Milosavljevića into their squad for next season but have reportedly had that opening bid turned down by the Serbian champions, who are seeking a higher figure.

Celtic are thought to be one of the top contenders to bring the Serbian Under-19 international into their squad but are likely to face strong competition from Premier League side Everton, who are in the market for a replacement for defender Michael Keane after he was released, and European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are increasingly focused on signing the best young talents around the world after one of the best seasons in the club’s history under the guidance of serial-winning coach Luis Enrique.

European outlet Meridian Sports claims Scottish champions Celtic have had a concrete offer turned down for Veljka Milosavljevića, with Serbian side Red Star reportedly demanding a higher figure in the region of €10 million, which equates to around £8.6m.

Red Star value the player highly and are believed to be hoping that the likes of Everton, PSG and Celtic all bid on the player to create a mini-auction which drives the price up this summer.

Meanwhile, other sources close to the club also believe the capital side are weighing up whether to keep the defender on board for another season to boost the team’s title hopes and also ensure that they get an even higher figure in years to come, with the defender having even more chance to show what he’s capable of.

Why Celtic are interested in Veljka Milosavljevića

Veljka Milosavljevića is widely believed to be one of the best up and coming defenders in Serbian football. He is the third youngest debutant in the history of the club, which speaks volumes about the potential he has.

Milosavljevića has represented Serbia at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level, playing a combined 33 games across those various age groups.

As a youth footballer he primarily played as a defensive midfielder but has since transitioned into a tough-tackling centre half due to his great height and physical qualities at 6ft 4in.

He gained experience with nine appearances on loan at Gracifar at second-tier level and has since gone on to make 19 appearances at first team level for Red Star, including 11 starts as he played a key role in helping the capital club achieve an 11th title of the Superliga era.