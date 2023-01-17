The imposing Górnik Zabrze frontman is attracting strong interest from across Europe this month

Celtic are exploring a move for talented Polish striker Szymon Włodarczyk after he opened the door for a January transfer to Parkhead by admitting he wants to test himself at a higher level.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who plays for Górnik Zabrze in his homeland, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances in the Ekstraklasa so far this season and is considered as the new Robert Lewandowski by Polish media.

The Scottish champions face stiff European competition from Belgian side Anderlecht and Bundesliga outfit Freiburg for the player’s signature, while a number of Serie A clubs are plotting a summer approach.

Szymon Wlodarczyk of Gornik Zabrze (Image: Szymon Wlodarczyk on Instagram)

A product of Legia Warsaw’s academy, Włodarczyk has represented his country at various youth levels and is under contract until 2025 after completing a free transfer last May.

However, the imposing 6ft 2in frontman is keeping his options open in terms of a potential move elsewhere. He recently stated: “There are times in every footballer’s life when you know and understand that a change is inevitable and you need a new beginning. And it seems that will happen this month.”

Celtic would need to stump up a reported £4million to land the Poland Under-21 star, but that wouldn’t be a major obstacle to overcome for manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Hoops on the verge of cashing in on Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed last night that J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds had “reached an agreement” with Celtic for the Greek international. He added: “Understand it’s €4m package. MLS side Atlanta still trying to sign the player - while personal terms are still under discussion with Urawa.”

Włodarczyk is now the latest name to enter the frame as Celtic continue their hunt for a new attacker. Well-respected journalist Mark Hendry offered his insight on the club’s interest in the player.

He tweeted: “I’d heard Celtic were interested in Szymon Włodarczyk. Faced a lot of competition. (Lukas) Podolski’s favourite teammate. There was a period it was close and Celtic knew £3.5m was fee club wanted. No movement since initial approach.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun claim Celtic have rekindled their interest in Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet after his scintillating run of form since returning from a serious cruciate injury.

The 25-year-old has scored seven times in six games after almost 12 months on the sidelines, including a double against Dundee United in the Premiership on Saturday.

Nisbet first emerged on Celtic’s transfer radar back in 2021 and after their pursuit of South Korea international Cho Gue-sung stalled, the Parkhead club are believed to be examining game-play data to ensure the Scotland cap is fit enough to cope with their high-tempo style of play.