The January transfer window has now passed the halfway point and it has been a busy one in the east end of Glasgow.

Celtic have already signed three new players with Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata joining the Hoops and Ange Postecoglou may yet bring in another new face before the window shuts. However, one of the biggest ongoing talking points remains the future of current Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The Greek striker, who was on the scoresheet in the Hoops’ 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. has netted nine times in all competitions this season including six in the Scottish Premiership. He has been attracting interest from a number of clubs during the current window and a move away from Parkhead is looking increasingly likely.

Not only that, the former AEK Athens forward made a post on social media over the weekend that has cast further doubt on whether he will remain a Celtic player after the end of the month. Here is what he has said and the latest reports on his immediate future:

What did Giorgos Giakoumakis post on Instagram?

Giakoumakis scored Celtic’s second goal in stoppage time against Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup semi final on Saturday, securing their return to Hampden Park for the final against Rangers in February. After the match, he took to social media with comments that have been described as ‘cryptic’ across the media.

Alongside a picture of his goal celebration, the 28-year old wrote: “Enjoy every moment like it’s your last! On to the final! Thank you for the immense support.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis transfer latest

Various news outlets in both Scotland and Asia are reporting that Giakoumakis is set to undergo a medical with J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds this week after agreeing terms to join the Japanese outfit. A fee has not been reported but Italian Serie A side Sampdoria were also linked with a move for the forward so Diamonds may have had to fend off their interest to secure his signing.

