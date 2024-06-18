Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as Scotland close in on their second Euro 2024 clash.

Celtic and Rangers are already pressing on with their transfer business with the summer transfer window now officially open. The Gers have been quick out of the blocks in the window, and they continue to be linked with further signings as Philippe Clement looks to increase the level of quality within his squad.

The Bhoys have a head start based on last season’s success, but they still have a void to erase based on Champions League performances over recent years, something Brendan Rodgers wants to address. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the two Glasgow clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernardo ‘problem’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are said to be struggling to land Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis due to the player’s large wage demands. Record say it is not Benfica holding up a deal but the player himself, with reports previously suggesting that Celtic were attempting to negotiate a lower purchase price after last season’s impressive loan spell.

It’s reported that Bernardo is pushing for a similar wage to what he earns at Benfica, and Celtic are said to be struggling to meet those demands. It’s reported that negotiations are still ongoing, but Benfica seem to be willing to offload the player, so it looks as though it will come down to wages and what the individual is willing to accept.

Speaking back in late January, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I’m delighted with the emergence of Paulo. There is an agreement with the club, an option for us to activate that, if we want to do it. He came in and gradually he has learnt the principles of our play. Leading into the Rangers game last month I knew he was going to start and we wanted to give him a run of matches. He’s been fantastic. And he has got an old head on young shoulders. He’s a top professional. I can see him emerging and growing now as a person, feeling more confident amongst the players.”

Lawrence asking price

Rangers are said to be willing to sell Tom Lawrence this summer, but only for a specific fee. According to Football Insider, the winger will be allowed to leave if a £5million asking price is met this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence made 32 appearances last season but did struggle with injury issues at times. The Wales international could attract interest from down South this summer, and Rangers will look to take advantage while the players is still in his best years. Speaking in February about working with Clement, Lawrence said: “The manager's been open. We sort of have a clear plan and it seems to be working, so hopefully it continues.