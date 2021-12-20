The 26-year-old Japanese striker scored both goals at Hampden Park to complete a terrific comeback

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup Trophy after scoring a double. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic fans have reacted to their side’s Premier Sports Cup final triumph as Ange Postecoglou lifted his first trophy as manager at Hampden Park.

However, it was the performance of star man Kyogo Furuhashi, who defied a hamstring injury, to start the match and score two sublime goals to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Hibernian that left supporters in awe of the Japanese striker’s talent.

The £4.5million transfer fee Postecoglou spent on 26-year-old in the summer has already proved a bargain buy with an impressive 16 goals in 25 games since joining from Vissel Kobe.

It was the manner in which he took both of his goals at the national stadium that had everyone on their feet in raptures of applause.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi may not be the new Henrik Larsson, with such a status impossible, but he is certainly exhibiting Larsson-like matchwinning traits - as he did with his scoring double that made him the man to turn the Premier Sports Cup final the way of Ange Postecoglou's men. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

An exquisite first touch and finish from Callum McGregor’s lofted pass led to a quick-fire equaliser before producing a delicate lob over goalkeeper Matt Macey for the match-winner.

Both finishes sparked a debate among supporters on fan forums, comparing Kyogo to one of Celtic’s all-time greatest striker Henrik Larsson.

The Swede netted 242 goals in 315 games for the Parkhead club between 197 and 2004, earning him the nickname ‘King of Kings’.

While Furuhashi has still got a long way to go emulate Larsson, the Asian star has certainly hit the ground running and has delivered on the big stage.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the reaction of Hoops fans to Kyogo’s League Cup final performance:

Lennono: “I know Henrik was more of the ‘complete footballer’ but this guy is doing what Henrik did when he first came to us... getting us out of trouble and scoring winning goals. Can’t wait till we get more Japanese players signed up. This is going to be exciting as Kyogo can only get better... and I have a feeling he will.”

Cheezydee: “When Larsson joined he didn’t do too much. He was originally played as a winger then moved up front if I remember correctly. Think he scored about 15 goals his first season. I doubt Kyogo will be another Larsson but I hope so and he stays as long. Even if he was the same level of talent etc... would he ever be classed as a legend if he only stayed 2/3 years? He’d have to score the winning goal in a European final to be up there if he didn’t stay 5+ years and maintained a high level.”

John no: “Don’t really like making comparisons with players but Larsson has set in stone his legacy among the greats who have worn the Hoops jersey. Kyogo is well on course of joining those greats, with setting his own legacy for us and long may it continue.”

Henrik Larsson is committed to Falkenbergs, says the club. Picture: SNS

Tony: “There will never be another Larsson but we’ll be talking about wee Kyogo years from now if he keeps up these performances. Henrik would’ve been proud of those goals he scored.”

The Shamrock: “Even though this goals were Larssonesque, wee Kyogo isn’t Henrik... but he could be if he stays long enough. He’s going to reach the 30-goal mark in his first season and will probably add 10 to that next season.”