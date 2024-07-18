Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to leave Celtic and join Belgian side Genk (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

As Brendan Rodgers continues his pursuit of Norwich City attacker Adam Idah, another striker is set to leave Glasgow.

The summer transfer window is in full swing and, after a slow start, Celtic are starting to make moves to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ first team squad.

Viljami Sinisalo has become the first new arrival at Celtic Park while fellow keeper Kasper Schmeichel looks set to be announced very soon. Meanwhile, the Scottish Champions are still understood to be working hard to try and get a deal for ex-loanee Adam Idah over the line.

In terms of outgoing players, striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has finalised his move to Belgian club Genk reported to be for a fee in the region of £4.5 million. The South Korean international spent a season and a half in Glasgow and has now posted a message to the Parkhead faithful following his exit.

Writing on his Instagram, the 23-year old posted: “Hello Celtic fans. My year and a half in Glasgow has gone by so fast. It's been an honour to be with the best team and the best fans. I will always support and be with Celtic. Good luck (four left clover emoji)."

Oh managed 47 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops and netted 12 goals. He also picked up two Scottish Premiership winners medals including as part of last season’s treble winners alongside the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Celtic signed the player from Suwon Bluewings in 2023 for a fee reported to be in the region of £2.5 million. That means the fee recieved from Genk for the player represents a significant profit for the Hoops on their initial investment.