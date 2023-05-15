Celtic fans given first look at new Adidas third kit

As the football season starts to draw to a close, excitement has already started to begin for next season as transfer rumours begin and people look ahead to a new campaign with new kits always being in the conversation.

Hoops fans got a first look at their new third kit this morning (May 15) as Adidas put it up for sale on their website which is described as being Vista Green / Beam Green.

Celtic have already wrapped up two trophies this season having won the Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Premiership and booked their place in the final of the Scottish Cup where they will play Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle in hope of winning a treble.

Kits which will be released over the summer months for fans to snap up and take on holiday with them before pulling on their shirt next season are always something fans want to see as soon as possible. The third jersey for season 2023/24 is said to be inspired by Glaswegian culture with the shapes and colours drawing inspirtation from the city’s thriving arts scene.