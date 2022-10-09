The ex-Hoops forward received the diagnosis on Thursday and his family have thanked everyone for their kind messages of support.

The family of Celtic legend and Scotland international Frank McGarvey have confirmed he is suffering from cancer.

The 66-year-old former Hoops striker was given the shock news from doctors on Thursday and is now awaiting further updates on his condition.

McGarvey shot to prominence during a goal-laden first spell at St Mirren under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1975 and 197 and earned a move to Liverpool but was unable to break into the first-team setup during a 10 month stint at Anfield.

Former St Mirren and Celtic striker Frank McGarvey. Picture: SNS

He returned to Scotland in March 1980 after the Reds accepted a bid of £270,000 by Celtic and would later become the country’s most expensive footballer for a short period of time.

During his successful five-year stay at Parkhead, McGarvey scored 113 goals in 245 appearances, winning two League Championships, two Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

He also turned out for Queen of the South and Clyde before a spell in Junior football.

Speaking on behalf of his family, son Sean confirmed the news via Twitter.

He wrote: “Unfortunately our Dad received a cancer diagnosis yesterday and we are waiting on more information from the experts.

“Will update here when we know more. Thanks for all the support and well wishes. Paul, Sean, Scott and Jennifer.”

Celtic’s official social media team offered their support to McGarvey and his family.

The club posted: “The thoughts of everyone at #CelticFC are with Frank McGarvey and his family at this difficult time.”

McGarvey was capped seven times for Scotland during his playing career, making his international debut under legendary Hoops boss Jock Stein in 1979.

After retiring from professional football, he worked as a joiner and opened up on overcoming a long-time gambling addiction in his own autobiography called ‘Totally Frank’ released in 2008.

Fans have taken to social media to send their well wishes to McGarvey and his family.

One wrote: “Scott, so sorry to hear that. Please tell your Dad that he is in our thoughts and prayers x.”

A second commented: “The whole Celtic support are with you and our superstar...YNWA...”

Aberdeen centre half Alex McLeish (l) pictured with Celtic striker Frank McGarvey during a Scottish Premier League match circa 1983

Another echoed: “Frank McGarvey, a true Celtic hero. Much love to him and to the family.”

A fourth stated: “Sorry to hear about this. I hope your Dad stays strong, that his prognosis is positive and that he makes a full recovery through treatment.”

A Rangers fan posted: “As an older supporter of the other half of the divide I have a lot of admiration for your father the way he always gave 100% for his club, especially against us. I genuinely hope he fights and beats this horrible disease cancer has no colours.”

One St Mirren supporter said: “Frank was a hero of mine growing up, playing in that Fergie team of the late 70s and on his cup winning return to the Saints in the mid 80s. Sending thoughts and prayers to your Dad and all the family at this tough time.”