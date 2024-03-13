The former Celtic defender was up against Los Blancos.

Carl Starfelt was a star turn against some of the world's best - but the Celtic favourite is now a leading dressing room figure after a Liverpool hero was sacked.

The Swedish star left the Hoops for Celta Vigo last summer and he has impressed during his first season in La Liga, taking the captain's armband on occasion. A 4-0 thumping was inflicted upon Rafa Benitez and co against Real Madrid at the weekend, and it has proven the final straw for club decision makers, who have sacked the man who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

He leaves the club two points above the drop zone. According to Spanish football expert Terry Gibson, the defender Ange Postecoglou signed for Celtic from Rubin Kazan in 2021 was the only bright spot on a dull day. During time in Glasgow, the centre-back won five domestic trophies.

The former Man Utd and Tottenham man told El Tel and Jon’s La Liga Weekly podcast: "Starfelt was the only exception. I thought he was magnificent at the back on his own.”

Celta Vigo's statement on former Liverpool boss Benitez reads: "Rafa Benítez and his staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment. However, in the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.