Celtic favourite poised to become available after recent 'leaving' admission

Kieran Tierney (Image: Getty Images)

Ex-Celtic star could become available for transfer this summer

Arsenal will listen to bids for former Celtic ace Kieran Tierney in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, the Gunners will ‘consider’ offers for the left-back this summer along with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, striker Eddie Nketiah and attacker Emile Smith-Rowe. The latter has emerged on the radar of fellow London outfit Fulham.

Tierney, who is 26-years-old, has spent this past season on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga and is now due to return to Arsenal for pre-season. However, his situation at the Emirates Stadium is up in the air.

He has had this to say about his time in Spain, as per an interview with The Athletic: “It’s a totally different lifestyle, but I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s probably been the quickest year of my career.

“The last two years have been new to me, as it’s the first taste of not being first-choice. At Celtic, I played all the way. At Arsenal, I had played all the way until the last season and this year I’ve played most of the time when I’m fit but, unfortunately, I’ve had a couple of injuries.

“It’s tough but I’m not complaining one bit. Very rarely do you go through your full career and everything goes nice and smoothly for you. It’s made me learn and made me stronger.”

The Scotland international rose up through the academy ranks at Celtic and went on to make 170 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with eight goals.

Arsenal then lured him down south and he has since played 124 matches for the Gunners, finding the net on five occasions before his temporary exit to Real Sociedad.

He has recently had this to say about his future: “You get one career and you don’t know how short or long it is going to be, so you have to try everything and make the most of it. I could see myself playing in Spain or Italy. I love La Liga. It’s a great league and I’ve enjoyed this season a lot.

“I don’t want to be jumping about to loads of different places, though. I want to get used to it and adapt to it, so I can kick on.

“There is every chance (he will leave). Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.

“But you never know in football. You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”