Former Celtic and Southampton ace signed for The Owls in January and is now a free agent.

Sheffield Wednesday have been limited to free transfers and the loan market due to fee restrictions on any incoming business, as chaos and uncertainty surrounds the club.

Having been placed on multiple transfer embargoes over the past three years, in Wednesday’s most recent saga, the EFL charged the club over breaches of not paying players’ wages whilst they continue to be behind on payments to HMRC. At the start of this month, Wednesday manager, Danny Rohl left the club and The Owls had just 15 players available. As new manager, Henrik Pedersen joins, the club is now working with various organisations to solve their cashflow issues and develop an effective plan for squad expenditure.

With the restrictions in place, Pedersen is keen to acquire the signature of a former Celtic fan favourite, but with the financial storm brewing at Hillsborough, there is no guarantee the player will go.

Armstrong would need ‘wage cut’ pondering Hillsbrough return

Former Celtic and Dundee United man, Stuart Armstrong has been linked with a move back to Sheffield Wednesday, but would need to take a wage cut, according to The Sheffield Star. The midfielder spent the second half of last season at Wednesday, making eleven appearances in the EFL Championship. The Star said: “With Wednesday having failed to fulfil so many obligations in recent months, parties are keen to avoid any over-stretching as the Owls continues to navigate its troubling financial landscape. Where that leaves mooted deals for targets such as Armstrong, remains to be seen.

“The Star understands contact has been had with the 33-year-old as they search the market, but that things are not much closer as things stand. It’s believed Armstrong has wider interest and would have to take a wage cut on his previous deal to re-join the club - though his free agent status remains.”

Armstrong played for Celtic from 2015-2018, becoming a favourite by winning four Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time at Parkhead. He has also represented Scotland 53 times at International level and was a key part of Steve Clarke’s squads who made it to Euro 2020 and 2024.

Barry Bannan turned down ‘interest from elsewhere’ to stay with Owls

Experienced Scottish midfielder Barry Bannan signed a new contract at Hillsborough earlier this month despite the financial troubles. The former Scotland International will have spent a decade at the club, come September. He told the club website: “I'm delighted to get it done and I can look forward again.

"This club is a big part of me and my family. With the season getting closer, this last week has been tough because there was interest from elsewhere and I had a lot to think about."