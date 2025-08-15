The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer stories to take you into the weekend.

The clock is ticking towards the summer transfer window deadline and clubs are starting to pick up the pace to finalise any late dales to see them into the new year.

Both Celtic and Rangers remain linked with potential new signings, so we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer updates linked with the Old Firm rivals. Take a closer look below.

Jamie Vardy backed to be huge success in Scotland

Premier League icon Jamie Vardy is still without a new club after leaving Leicester City as a free agent this summer. Celtic have been linked with the striker, who is now 38 but still backed to be a menace to opposition defenders.

Vardy previously played under Brendan Rodgers during their time at Leicester together. A number of clubs have been showing interest in him now he’s available to sign for free but he has been backed to be a success at Celtic and perform well in the Scottish Premiership.

Discussing Vardy’s situation and where he could end up next, former England goalkeeper Nigel Martyn told Record Sport: “He’s been an incredible player for Leicester City. He’ll want to keep going as long as he can. He comes across as the sort of player who looks like he loves doing what he’s doing.

“If you can find a former manager who enjoys working with you, like Brendan Rodgers in this case, then there’s nothing better for a player.

“I have no doubt that Jamie Vardy will be a threat to anyone up in Scotland if he joins Celtic. He can start games one week and play up to 60 minutes, and the next week he could come off the bench and make an impact.

“As a centre-half, the last thing you want to see after playing 70 minutes is somebody like Jamie Vardy and his pace come on to the pitch.”

Club make Rangers star a transfer ‘priority’ with £15m bid considered

Hamza Igamane remains a highly sought after target this window and with just weeks left before the deadline, clubs are ramping up their attempts to sign him.

According to Record Sport, Feyenoord are looking to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes, meaning the French side are on the look out for a replacement. The report claims that Rennes have made Igamane a ‘priority’ for their transfer window.

While no official bids have been received yet, according to Russell Martin, Jeunes Footeux, via the Daily Record report, claims that Rennes are considering tabling a £15 million offer in attempt to coax Igamane to Ligue 1.

It’s not just Rennes that Rangers need to worry about either. Recent reports have linked the likes of Marseille and Strasbourg to Igamane, while Everton, West Ham and Brentford are also credited with interest from the Premier League.