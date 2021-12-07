Scotland’s busiest children’s hospital treats nearly 200,000 children each year

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and defender Greg Taylor hand over the £10,000 donation

The Celtic FC Foundation have announced a sizeable £10,000 donation to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity as part of its annual Christmas campaign.

Each year, the football club donate to good causes in an annual initiative to give back to the community and this winter they have chosen to donate to the GCHC, which treats nearly 200,000 children each year and raises funds to support the babies and young people.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou and defender Greg Taylor were pictured handing the gift over to hospital staff, with the donation likely to support over 500 families throughout Greater Glasgow and Clyde over the festive period.

Celtic will be sending their own Christmas gifts too and the first team squad will also be staging another virtual visit with the kids at the hospital in the coming days.

Kirsten Watson, Chief Executive at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We sincerely thank Celtic for this very generous donation and are looking forward once again to our virtual visit from the club which will brighten up the days of young patients and their families in hospital this festive season.

“This gift will make such a huge difference to children and families who will spend Christmas in hospital, and we are incredibly grateful to Celtic FC Foundation for their continued support.”

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor said: “We are delighted to present this donation to the hospital and help with the fantastic work which they do.

“We know Christmas time can be really tough for the children and their families at the hospital and we really look forward to seeing the kids on our virtual visit ahead of Christmas, a time which will also give us a chance to thank the staff at the hospital for all they do.

“They make such a positive difference to the children and they deserve huge praise for their fantastic work throughout the year.

“We wish all the children at the hospital and of course all the wonderful staff, a very Merry Christmas.”

Tony Hamilton, Chief Executive of the Celtic FC Foundation, added: “It’s an honour to once again support the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity through this donation.

“Our annual Christmas campaign is synonymous with our origins, by continuing to help those in our community who are most in need.

“We want to help hundreds of local families facing poverty, vulnerable pensioners, people dealing with homelessness and our partner charities such as GCHC, who are making such a positive difference to the lives of children.