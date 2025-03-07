UEFA have provided an update on the Hoops as a man in the know with football finance talks Celtic cash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A finance expert says Celtic could still soar to further financial heights before the end of the season - as UEFA provide a booming update in the healthy cash picture at Parkhead.

The Premiership champions have cash far in excess of what anyone around them in the domestic scene have. Chairman Peter Lawwell recently explained that in terms of cash in hand, the club has posted profits of £26.9million and their profit before tax was £43.9m. There is also a massive amount coming to £65.4m in the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as a new UEFA report ranks Celtic in the ten most profitable clubs in Europe. UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report has been published and it has Celtic holding elite financial company. Celtic reported one of the ten largest pre-tax profits on the continent for 2024. Their £17.6million figure is a major drop from the £39.3m in 2023, but their current figure still finds them seventh in the list alongside Europa League winners Atalanta, with Bayern Munich leading the way.

Finance expert Adam Williams, who is GRV Media’s Head of Football Finance and Governance Content, Adam Williams, has looked over the finances at Celtic currently. He says there’s a chance for the Hoops to crash through an eye-watering nine figure balance.

Celtic could crash through £150m landmark

Speaking to 67 Hail Hail, he said: “Celtic are just ridiculously good at making money. Revenue for the first six months was slightly down based on the same period last year, but it looks like some of the Champions League income has been deferred and will be banked in the second half of the year.

“There is a chance they could break the £150m barrier in terms of revenue this season. If they had been able to make it through to the round of 16 in the Champions League, I think the £150m landmark would have been virtually guaranteed. But even without that I’d give them decent odds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with some Premier League clubs

So good are Celtic totals that it even puts them in line with some Premier League sides. Williams added: “We’re seeing Premier League clubs release their accounts at the moment, and £150m in revenue would put Celtic in line with what one or two at the bottom of the English top flight earn.

“That is pretty staggering when you consider that the English TV deal is worth about 45 times more than the Scottish Premiership’s. Net profit before tax since 2010 is about £85m. The results suggest to me that they will come close to the £40m profit they made in 2022-23, so you’re close to £125m worth of profit in 15 years.

“I can’t think of too many clubs in Europe who can match that record. For context, Liverpool are considered one of the best run clubs in the world and have an enterprise value of around £4bn. Their aggregate profit over the same period was £184m.”