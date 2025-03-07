A Celtic transfer issue will be fixed in the summer transfer window according to a man who also managed Aston Villa and Sunderland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic boss reckons one specific position will be top of the agenda for Brendan Rodgers

The Hoops are out of the Champions League, despite a sprited performance in both legs of their knockout play-off round elimination vs Bayern Munich. They have already won the Premier Sports Cup, are bound for Premiership title glory and are hot favourites for the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has some fans turning attention to the summer transfer window already. Brendan Rodgers admitted Celtic frustration after missing out on a striker to replace Kyogo in January and ex-boss Martin O’Neill reckons they’ll move for a new forward in the summer. That said, Rangers inability to win points on the road means they won’t be living to regret getting another striker this season.

New Celtic forward possibility

O’Neill told SportsBoom: “I’m sure it’s [a new striker is] something they’ll look at in the next few months and moving forward for next season. But at the minute, certainly domestically, I don’t think it’s going to affect them. That’s not to say they’re not going to drop a couple of points, because they may well do, but from a distance you have to say that Rangers have become incapable of going away from home and being able to win games which they would have normally done in previous seasons.

“I think it’s important the goals are spread around. [Daizen] Maeda played as a centre-forward against Bayern Munich and did well. But with Kyogo [Furuhashi] having left now I think it will be the responsibility for more people to score, getting goals from midfielder and getting goals from wide areas. [Nicolas] Kuhn is a very good player, and Maeda works unbelievably hard and, in my opinion, is underrated by many. But I think the fans genuinely love his attitude.”

Celtic treble goal

O’Neill has no doubts that Celtic can sweep their way to a Treble again. The last time they did that was in Ange Postecoglou’s second and final season with Rodgers lifting all three major crowns during his first time as boss. O’Neill also achieved the feat in the 2000s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Domestically they’ve been really strong, apart from one small hiccup against Rangers [a 3-0 league loss in January], but overall, they’ve been dominant. And, because they’ve got such a big lead in the SPL, it takes some of the pressure off [going for the Treble].”