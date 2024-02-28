Celtic find Joe Hart 'replacement' as new Rangers star reveals love for club
The Scottish Premiership title race is swiftly approaching its climax. Who will Celtic and Rangers look to sign ahead of next season in the summer transfer window?
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season - as such, the Celts have looked to identify a replacement. Meanwhile, a Rangers loan star has revealed his love for the Light Blues in an interview.
Celtic identify Uğurcan Çakır as replacement for Joe Hart
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following the announcement of Hart's retirement from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Celts have been pushed into seeking out a replacement.
According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, they have found one - Ugurcan Cakir, who currently plays for Trabzonspor is in their sights. They aren't the only ones, though - Rangers are also believed to be interested in his services.
Mohamed Diomande reveals love for Rangers
Mohamed Diomande's Rangers run has gotten off to a positive start, as he has scored two goals in his first four games. It seems to be a match made in heaven - for both the club and the player.
In an interview featured on Rangers' official club website, Diomande said: "It’s amazing to score in front of your fans and for them to cheer. I scored my first goal and I hope that there are many more to come. I’m just happy to score my first goal at Ibrox. It was one of the key moments that made the deal happen, that I have been in love with the club from a young age.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I have been following Rangers a lot and know what they have achieved. The picture of me in a Rangers shirt? I got it from the guy who scouted me from Ivory Coast when I was 11-years-old. He got me the shirt and I wore it for some personal training in Ghana. The people are amazing here. It’s going amazing already, and my family are trying to move here to visit me."