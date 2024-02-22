Joe Hart has made an announcement

Joe Hart has announced he will retire from football at the end of this season.

The 37-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season and speculation was rife over what would come next. Hart - a former England international - joined from Tottenham in 2021 have shone prominently for Man City.

He also featured for Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Tranmere, Birmingham City, Torino, West Ham and Burnley. Now Celtic have confirmed he will hang up the gloves at the end of this season. Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Joe has enjoyed a phenomenal career and I know will be huge miss to the game when he finally retires from playing football in the summer.

“For all he has done in football, Joe deserves huge praise and congratulations, he has been such a brilliant asset to Celtic of course and the wider game at the highest levels, domestically and internationally.

Celtic's statement reads: "Celtic Football Club today shares some news from our goalkeeper Joe Hart as he announces that he will be retiring from playing football at the end of this season.