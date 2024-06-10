Celtic can get first transfer deal 'done' on one condition as they target star at Champions League club
Andy Walker reckons a Celtic deal can be struck with Benfica Paulo Bernardo on one condition.
Boss Brendan Rodgers is seeking to reinforce his squad and wants the midfielder he had on loan last season back permanently. Talks are said to be underway as Celtic look to strike a good deal, with the pundit thinking he’s shown what he can do in the big matches.
If a knockdown price can be agreed, he doesn’t see why a deal can’t be struck with Benfica, who will be in the Champions League next season after the Europa League winner rebalancing. He told Go Radio when discussing whether it’s possibly good business to sign Bernardo: “Yeah, I think so.
“He’s made his mark. He scored a big goal against Rangers at the turn of the year. He obviously had a big performance and a say in the cup final, with that driving run from the middle of the park.
“We are never too sure what the price is for players like that. There is always so much speculation and you are never too sure what the players earn either. You can always guess. Someone of that age.
“I think maybe, more importantly, you have to give the manager his judgment. You have to trust his judgment. It’s him under pressure if it works or if it doesn’t work. If this is a reduced fee, then it can get the deal done. I don’t see why Celtic wouldn’t be able to do that business.”
Celtic’s midfield room is strong, with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate currently cementing starting spots. O’Riley, however, is the subject of exit talk this summer with Atletico Madrid keen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.