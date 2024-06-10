Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Celtic hero has offered fans a vital transfer boost

Celtic fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi is adamant that he wants to remain in Europe this summer despite speculation linking him with a sensational homecoming with Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

The Japanese striker was brought to Glasgow by Ange Postecoglou in 2021 and has since established himself as one of the team’s most popular and crucial figures, scoring a combined 75 goals in all competitions across three seasons whilst lifting three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Football Scotland understands that the 29-year-old is a top target for URD, who are now believed to be of the richest clubs in Japan - adding that they now have huge money to spend and are hoping to make a statement of intent this summer.

The outlet adds that Celtic are keen to keep the forward but would consider a fee in the region of £10m, which if paid would be a record-breaking transfer fee for a J1 league side to pay.

However, Kyogo has quickly dismissed the idea, claiming that he wants to stay overseas as long as possible to increase his chances of competing in the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to Gifu-NP, Kyogo was quizzed on a potential return to his former club one day. He responded: "Honestly, I'm not sure what my future holds. But I want to work hard overseas for as long as I can, and if I can come back someday, I'd like to come back to Japan and play in front of you all."

He went on to explain that his international prospects are at the forefront of his mind at this time.

"It's not just me, but all soccer players have the national team as their number one goal. I want to keep scoring goals wherever I am so that I don't lose to those players. I think that beyond that, the Japanese national team and the World Cup are waiting for me. I want to cherish what is in front of me."

Kyogo was then quizzed about his third season at Celtic as the Hoops were able to successfully leapfrog Rangers in the final months, despite a mid-season blip.

He believes that goalkeeper Joe Hart's retirement was a key factor in bringing the Parkhead dressing room together during the title run-in.

