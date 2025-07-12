The youngster played alongside Paul Bernardo at the Under-21 European Championships this summer

Scottish champions Celtic have entered the race to sign talented Portuguese defender this summer.

The Hoops have already strengthened the left-back position with a move to re-sign fan favourite Kieran Tierney from Arsenal but are thought to be in the market for a second option in that position after allowing Greg Taylor to leave on a free transfer while also opting against making Jeffrey Schlupp’s loan move permanent.

Tierney’s leadership and international experience are likely to make him an integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans this season. However, there are some doubts about the 28-year-old’s recent injury record and whether he’s capable of managing a season which could extend to well over 50 games if the Hoops are successful in cup competitions and the Champions League.

Flavio Nazinho only joined Cercle Brugge permanently last year, signing a four-year-deal after impressing on an initial loan spell from Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

He only played five league matches for then manager Ruben Amorim in Lisbon but showcased good promise in Belgium after making one assist in 24 appearances for Cercle in 2023/24.

Since making the move permanent, his performances have continued to grow from strength to strength and he’s since played a further 39 matches, scoring twice and contributing eight assists.

Nazinho has gained experience in the Europa League qualifiers and the Conference League, playing both as a left-back and as a more advanced wing-back at various points throughout the campaign.

Reports from Portuguese outlet Record Sport claims Nazinho is likely to leave Belgium after a difficult season for the team which only saw them avoid demotion through the relegation play-offs. Nazinho scored in the second game and played a decisive role in helping his team remain in the top-flight.

How much is Flavio Nazinho likely to cost?

Portuguese starlet Flavio Nazinho joined Cercle Brugge last summer for a fee in the region of £900,000.

The club’s sporting director Rembert Vromant at the time, said: ‘We are convinced that Nazinho, based on his matches and training, has the potential to take Cercle to the next level with his speed, excellent mentality and his versatility."

He’s enjoyed a stellar season in Belgium and has establihed himself as a regular for Portugal at Under-21 level, forming part of the team which reached the quarter-final of the European Championship while playing alongside Celtic playmaker Paul Bernardo.

However, Cercle Brugge’s current financial predicament means they need to raise around 15 million euros over the summer with no European football to fall back on.

Cercle Brugge's club's CEO Klaas Reynaert admitted: "Nazinho played a brilliant European U21 Championship and is highly sought after.

"We are not in a position to refuse a good offer. A good offer must always be considered to remain financially sound."

Quite how much Cercle are demanding has not yet been disclosed but it’s likely the footballer will command a fee well above the £900,000 paid last year. Reports in Portugal claim Celtic are likely to face competition from other sides such as Real Sociedead and AS Roma.