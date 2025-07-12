The latest updates involving Rangers and Celtic

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat has confirmed that he’ll be extending his contract as head coach of Curaçao national football team.

The 77-year-old, who has retired from football on five separate occasions in his managerial career, first took charge of the North American outfit in January 2024, signing an 18 month contract which had been due to expire this summer.

However, Advocaat has now committed his future to Curacao as he continues to strive towards his goal of leading the nation to its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.

Dick Advocaat’s post Rangers career explored

Dick Advocaat is best known around Glasgow for his three year stint at Rangers between 1998 and 2001 which saw him win two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The former Netherlands boss, who had led the country to the quarter-final of the 1994 World Cup, invested heavily in the team Big money signings such as Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Arthur Numan and Andrei Kanchelskis among others but left on a sour note in 2001 after failing to secure silverware in his final season.

He’s since managed the Netherlands (two more times),Borussia Mönchengladbach, United Arab Emirates, South Korea,Zenit Saint Petersburg where he defeated Rangers in the 2008 UEFA Cup final, Belgium, AZ (twice), Russia, PSV, Serbia, Sunderland, Fenerbache, Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feyenoord, Iraq, ADO Den Haag and most recently Curaçao.

He’s won eight of his 14 games in charge of the North American nation, drawing three times and losing a further three.

His team finished top of a qualifying group comprising of Haiti, Saint Lucia, Aruba and Barbados, meaning they’ll progress to a final group featuring Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda. The top ranked nation from that group will automatically qualify for the World Cup in 2026 while the second placed team could make it to a play-off.

The nation has never previously qualified for a World Cup since being registered by FIFA in 2011.

Celtic youngster departs

Celtic B star Liam Bonetig has left the Scottish champions after two years and returned Down Under with Melbourne City.

Bonetig, 20, had one year remaining on his deal at Parkhead, after signing a three deal in 2023, but has decided to return home after falling to make a senior first team appearance.

The defender said: "I've learned a lot over in Scotland over the past two years and I'm hungry to keep improving. There's no better environment to do that in Australia than at City. I can't wait to get started and do everything I can to help the team have another big season and win more trophies for the fans."