A roundup of some of the latest transfer rumours and headlines.

Leagues around the world are starting to heat up as the second half of the season starts to play out. However, in Scotland, Celtic remain head and shoulders above the rest of the competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are fiercely defending their crown and currently boast a hefty 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Rangers are back in second place after Aberdeen’s superb start to the season dwindled, forcing them down into fourth after previously matching Celtic result for result.

As the January rumour mill continues to generate its news and rumours, we’ve rounded up some of the latest in the headlines for Thursday.

Celtic flop linked with exit just months after move

Things don’t seem to be getting much better for former Celtic forward Albian Ajeti, who is already being linked with another transfer after less than a year with his current club. The Parkhead flop left the Hoops on a permanent move in September 2023, following his loan spell SK Sturm Graz. The former Switzerland international is now being eyed by a third club since his departure from Celtic.

According to Fotomac (via Daily Record), Ajeti is ‘on Besiktas’ radar this month’ as he is considered for their winter shopping list. The striker recently relaunched his career with a return to FC Basel in his homeland, following a rocky spell in Turkey with Gazisehir.

He is now being linked back to the Süper Lig, though, as the 16-time Turkish champions consider a move before his contract comes to an end in June.

Ex-Rangers loanee ‘close’ to blockbuster deal

Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo has worked his way towards a blockbuster new deal with current club Manchester United. The 22-year-old is ‘close’ to finalising new terms with the Premier League, who have been struggling with form this season. The Red Devils are currently way down the table in 13th with just 23 points on the board, 13 outside the top four and 23 adrift of leaders Liverpool.

According to Sky Germany, Diallo is considered ‘untouchable’ at United and is viewed as a key part of the current team and the club’s future. He spent a brief period on loan with Rangers in 2022 until the end of the season and scored on his debut under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Since his return to Old Trafford, Diallo has made a breakthrough in the United first team and has featured in all but two Premier League fixtures so far this season. He has also popped up with crucial goals, including a winner over Manchester City and most recently a dramatic equaliser against title hopefuls Liverpool.

To reward his efforts, the club are looking to tie him down to a hefty new deal, committing him to United until the summer of 2030, according to Fabrizio Romano. A lot of rumours are surrounding United at the moment as they approach the end of the season and a potential squad overhaul to rectify their issues in performance.