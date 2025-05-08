Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

The end of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is almost over and Celtic have wrapped up another top flight title for their impressive trophy cabinet.

The victory will certainly play a part in how the Hoops approach the summer transfer window. While Celtic are on the market for exciting new signings to bolster their squad, their own players have also been attracting attention.

Rangers are prepared for a very busy summer, as the pending takeover with 49ers Enterprises is expected to finalised in June, setting them up for an interesting transfer window.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours as the final weeks of the season tick down. Take a look below.

Missed Celtic target drops intriguing admission on future

Celtic could have been handed a way back in to sign a previously missed transfer target from the winter window. The Scottish champions reportedly had a £7 million bid for Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec knocked back by the club in January. The Hoops had been on the market to replace Kyogo Furuhashi, following his £10 million exit to Rennes.

Strelec, who was clearly keen on the idea of a move to Parkhead, was not happy that Slovan rejected the offer. The Slovakia international made his feelings known by refusing to celebrate a goal in the first match after the winter window closed.

Strelec has since come out with some interesting comments, which could indicate that Celtic have a way back in for him, should they want to take it.

“Everything is open in the summer. I'm happy here, I'm at home here. It's always been my dream to play for Slovan. But I won't deny something could happen. We'll see how the communication with the club goes,” the 24-year-old said after a recent hat-trick performance (via The National).

Strelec has notched an impressive 22 goals in all competitions so far this season, with an additional eight assists to go with his haul.

Steven Gerrard ruled out of Rangers manager running

As the season draws to a close, Rangers are starting to put their plans in place for a new manager. Barry Ferguson will soon see his interim period come to a close and there will be a fresh face in the dugout for the 2025/26 season.

There has been a lot of speculation over who will take the reins at Ibrox following a tricky season. Steven Gerrard’s name has naturally been thrown into the mix, and as the last manager to guide Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title, it makes sense.

However, it looks as though there will be no homecoming celebrations for the Liverpool legend. Chris Jack of the Rangers Review has reported that the Light Blues and their pending new owners are looking for a totally clean slate for this next chapter at Ibrox.

“It is understood that the appointment will be a manager with no previous involvement with Rangers. The new era will be a new beginning.”

This completely shuts down any links with former boss Gerrard, meaning the Gers are set for a completely new name at the hilt.