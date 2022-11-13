Celtic granted alcohol licence allowing stadium drinking at Parkhead

Fans will be able to enjoy a pre-match beverage in the West Stand Concourse of the stadium.

Celtic have been granted an alcohol licence allowing drinking inside Parkhead before matches.

Supporters were able to enjoy a pint in the West Stand Concourse of the stadium ahead of yesterday’s Scottish Premiership match against Ross County.

The sale and availability of alcohol has been strictly prohibited at football grounds for more than 40 years in Scotland after a riot at the Scottish Cup Final in 1980.

Many fans believe the conditions are too severe considering they can enjoy a pint at a cinema, theatre of music venue but are unable to do so when watching their team in action.

Football supporters in England and Wales are allowed to have a drink in stadium concourses across the country until kick-off, although they aren’t allowed to take them to their seats.

The law around alcohol sales offers have been relaxed, which could provide Scottish clubs a significant cash boost.

A Celtic statement read: “The Club are pleased to announce that a licence has been granted for the sale of alcohol in the West Stand Concourse from 11am untul 1pm, with the area open for supporters looking to arrive early on matchday and enjoy the build-up to kick-off.

“Supporters visiting the West Stand Concourse ahead of the match can enter via Gate WS57/58 to enjoy the facilities until 1pm. Thereafter the area will be cleared and supporters can re-enter the stadium via the turnstiles as normal from 1.30pm ahead of kick-off (3pm).